David & Nicole Tepper Foundation committing $10 million to food banks in the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE — Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC owners David and Nicole Tepper are committing $10 million to food banks in the Carolinas.

The David & Nicole Tepper Foundation will be allocating the money to different food banks across North and South Carolina, the foundation announced this week.

“When we learned of the growing strain on our partner food banks, it was important for us to respond and to do so quickly,” said David and Nicole Tepper. “Our communities are facing a food crisis and each of these organizations are on the front lines addressing that basic need. We want to ensure they have the resources to continue to serve a growing community who rely on them day in and day out.”

The donation is the largest one made by the foundation.

The money will go to the following food banks:

