Hornets in final phase of Spectrum Center’s $250 million renovation

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Hornets aren’t just rebuilding the roster, but also upgrading the very place they play in.

The Spectrum Center is in the second and final phase of a near $250 million renovation.

You can get a sense of the changes through drawings and renderings, but the Hornets have now set up an entire preview center for fans to get a sneak peak.

“One of the most challenging things when you do a project like this is how do you tell the story and paint the picture before fans can walk in and experience it,” Hornets chief business and revenue officer Mike Behan said. “It was really focused on how do you create the best experience for fans when they come out to games.”

The preview center is set up in the Fifth Third Center in Uptown.

“What you’re seeing today in facilities is creating more authenticity. Bringing the community into the building,” Behan said. “And really allowing that to be the story you’re telling.”

The upgrades include complete overhauls to the concourse, founders level and new seats throughout the bowl. They are also adding 1,400 more seats to the lower bowl.

“Really, what we’re seeing across the facility space, the arena space, fans want an opportunity to spend more time socializing,” Behan said. “And we’re excited that this renovation speaks to that and creates those types of experiences for fans.”

Behan says the new updates are also a platform to share Hornets history and what’s to come.

“There’s a lot of excitement and energy around the organization right now,” Behan said.

The project is expected to be done this fall.

