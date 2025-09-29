Local

Davidson County arrests 2 for drug sales near schools

Davidson County authorities arrested two suspects on multiple drug charges, including selling near a school.

The Davidson Anti-Drug Regional Task Force got a search warrant on Sept. 18 for a home on Biesecker Road in Lexington, the sheriff posted on Facebook.

The home is near Davidson Charter Academy and Pickett Elementary School.

Authorities found illegal drugs including marijuana and crack cocaine during the operation.

Tremain Ervin and Ashley Blevins were arrested.

