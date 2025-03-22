Davidson crash injures 3, closes all lanes on I-77 North

DAVIDSON, N.C. — A crash in Davidson shut down all three lanes on Interstate 77 Northbound at Mile Marker 29, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash, according to officials. The crash took place around 12:20 p.m.

Multiple emergency response vehicles can be seen at the scene from NCDOT traffic cameras.

Paramedics responded to the scene, MEDIC said. Three patients were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The NCDOT reports expecting a high traffic impact.

No further information has been made available at this time.

