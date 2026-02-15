Davidson road closed due to flooding

DAVIDSON, N.C. — A road in the town of Davidson closed after flooding on Sunday afternoon.

Between Davidson and Cornelius, Highway 115, or Main Street, was closed because of flooding on Sunday afternoon.

The section of the street under the train trestle between the two cities is impassible.

Officials have asked that motorists seek alternate routes.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

