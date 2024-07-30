Deadline to sign up for CMS bus rides approaches

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools families have until 6 p.m. on Thursday to register their children for transportation on the first day of school.

If you miss that window, your student won’t have a ride until the second day of school.

The first day of school is Aug. 26.

Eligible students who are enrolled in CMS by Aug. 1 and have registered for transportation services should have a stop for the first day of school, Monday, Aug. 26.Note: Registered means the student has been entered in PowerSchool and requested transportation via this link by 6 p.m. on August 1.

Eligible students who have moved, had a change in PowerSchool, and have registered for transportation between Aug. 2 and Aug. 22, should have their stop in place for the afternoon bus ride on Tuesday, Aug. 27. This includes new students enrolled within the dates above. Note: Priority is given to eligible students requesting service to and from home to school, it may take several weeks to process alternate stops/daycare stops at the beginning of the school year.

Eligible students who have moved, had a change in PowerSchool, and have registered for transportation between Aug. 23 and Aug. 27, should have their stop in place for the afternoon bus ride on Thursday, Aug. 29. Note: priority is given to eligible students requesting service to and from home to school, it may take several weeks to process alternate stops/daycare stops at the beginning of the school year.

Eligible students who have moved, had a change in PowerSchool, and have registered for transportation between Aug. 28 and Aug. 30, and are eligible for transportation should have their stop in place for the afternoon bus ride on Wednesday, Sept. 4. This includes new students enrolled within the dates above. Note: Priority is given to eligible students requesting service to and from home to school, it may take several weeks to process alternate stops/daycare stops at the beginning of the school year.

Students who have moved, had their new address recorded in PowerSchool on Sept. 1 or later, and are eligible for transportation will have their bus stop set by the Transportation Area office through the AlphaRoute program.

