Deadly crash in Belmont closes I-85 South for hours

BELMONT, N.C. — An early morning crash in Belmont killed one person and closed down a major interstate for hours on Saturday morning.

Two cars crashed around 2:43 a.m. on I-85 South near mile marker 27 in Gaston County.

One person died in the crash, but no one was injured in the other car, Gaston County Emergency Medical Services confirmed with Channel 9.

All lanes are closed while agencies investigate the crash and clear the road.

NCDOT expects the road to reopen by 9 a.m. The agency put out a special traffic notice because of the road closure, detailing a detour for drivers.

Detour: Motorists use Exit 27 (NC 273 South), right to US 29/US 74 West, right to NC 7 North to I-85 South.

Channel 9 asked NC State Highway Patrol for more information on the crash.

