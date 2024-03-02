Overturned tractor-trailer shut down I-77 near Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A truck accident on I-77 north of Charlotte caused the highway to close on Saturday morning.

State troopers told Channel 9 that a tractor-trailer was driving south on I-77 when it drove off the right side of the road and overturned.

Responding units from Union Grove Fire and Rescue shared this picture of the accident on social media.

NCDOT reported the crash around 2:43 a.m. near the exit to NC 901 in Yadkinville.

NCSHP says the roadway was shut down for around 6 hours. The NCDOT expects the road to fully reopen by 9 a.m.

Channel 9 asked NC State Highway Patrol what led to the crash and if anyone was injured.

