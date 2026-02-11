Vehicle fire blocks lanes on I-85 in University City

CHARLOTTE — A fully engulfed car fire shut down two lanes of Interstate 85 South Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out around 6:40 a.m. near Exit 45 and WT Harris Boulevard in University City.

Charlotte Fire was able to control the fire in just a few minutes, but the impact remains as drivers funnel through the remaining two lanes during the morning rush.

Channel 9 is asking MEDIC if anyone was hurt.

