Deadly crash closes I-85 in one direction for hours

CHARLOTTE — One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 85 early Saturday morning.

MEDIC responded to a crash on I-85 near West Sugar Creek Road around 4 a.m. Saturday.

One person was pronounced deceased at the scene, MEDIC said.

I-85 southbound was closed for several hours as the crash was investigated and cleared, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The interstate was fully reopened around 7:30 a.m.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

