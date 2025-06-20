Flash flooding in Foothills traps drivers, prompts multiple rescues

LENOIR, N.C. — Flash flooding in the Foothills Thursday night led to multiple rescues, as cars were stuck in flood waters on Main Street in Lenoir.

The flooding prompted six swift water rescue teams to respond in Caldwell County, with the Colletsville and Patterson fire departments working to rescue residents, including Danni Ferguson, who was caught in the high waters.

Ferguson said she had just moved her SUV to higher ground but she got stuck in the flood waters trying to walk back.

Channel Nine’s Dave Faherty captured video footage of the flooding on Main Street in Lenoir, showing cars submerged in the rising waters. The storm caused significant flooding affecting areas near Blair Creek and Zacks Ford Road.

VIDEO: Flash flooding hits Caldwell County after strong storms

