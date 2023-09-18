Deadly crash closes road in southwest Charlotte as CMPD investigates

CHARLOTTE — One person died in an accident on Sandy Porter Road and Delshire Lane in southwest Charlotte.

CMPD alerted the public that Sandy Porter Road is closed in both directions while they investigate. They are asking the public to avoid the area.

One other person was hospitalized with serious injuries, MEDIC says.

Police have not released more details yet.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates

