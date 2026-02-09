Deadly crash investigation underway in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating a deadly crash in east Charlotte Monday.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of Starnes Randall Road and Harrisburg Road.

A portion of Harrisburg Road was blocked off as a result of the crash.

Channel 9 is asking police for more information about how the crash happened and who the victim was.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Fatal crash investigation underway in east Charlotte, CMPD says

