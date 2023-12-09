Deadly hunting incidents on the rise in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE — The number of serious and deadly firearm incidents occurring while hunting increased dramatically this hunting season, the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission reported.

So far this hunting season, there have been five deaths involving hunting with a firearm. There was only one deadly incident of the same nature in the last three seasons (2020-2022).

“The current data for this season indicates that 50% of hunting incidents involving a firearm resulted in a fatality,” said Capt. Branden Jones of NCWRC’s Law Enforcement Division.

Most firearm injuries occur when hunters mistake another hunter for game, or carelessly handle a firearm resulting in self-inflicted injuries, the NCWRC says.

“Through increased education, access to shooting ranges, and advanced educational opportunities, students and hunters become more skilled and proficient in the use of hunting equipment,” said NCWRC Engagement and Education Manager, Carissa Daniels. “They also help hunters become more knowledgeable and aware of measures they can incorporate for a safer hunting experience.”

The NCWRC shared the following rules of firearm safety:

Positively identify target before pulling the trigger. Always point a firearm in a safe direction. Treat every firearm as if it were loaded and never assume it’s unloaded. Use binoculars, rather than a rifle scope, to identify the target. Keep finger out of the trigger guard and off the trigger until ready to shoot. Be sure of the target­ and that there are no houses, vehicles, powerlines, livestock or people in front of or behind it. Avoid the use of alcohol and drugs as they may affect judgement when hunting. Comply with blaze orange laws as required.

The NCWRC offers online and in-person hunter education certification courses.

