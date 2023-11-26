6-year-old shot, killed in South Carolina hunting accident

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A 6-year-old is dead after being shot in a hunting accident in Orangeburg County according to the state Department of Natural Resources, our partners at The Rock Hill Herald report.

The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. in a wooded area near Whisperwood Road, The Herald says.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources shared this statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying:

“Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of a 6-year-old who was killed after being accidentally shot Friday morning in a hunting accident in Orangeburg County near the Calhoun County line.”

The Herald reports, the child’s identity has not been released and no other details are available. The Department of Natural Resources will continue to investigate the incident.

