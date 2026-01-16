Local

Deadly shooting under investigation in Lancaster

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FILE - Lancaster Police Department
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

LANCASTER, S.C. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting after one person was killed Thursday night in Lancaster.

It all unfolded around 8:30 p.m. in the 100 block of South Hughes Street, officials said.

Upon arrival, police say they located a man lying in the front yard of the residence. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

ALSO READ >> NAACP demands transparency in Gastonia officer-involved shooting

The Lancaster Police Department has identified the victim but are not releasing that person’s name until the family has been notified.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact the Lancaster Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Loved ones remember man killed while jogging; suspect in custody

Loved ones remember man killed while jogging; suspect in custody

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read