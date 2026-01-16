NAACP demands transparency in Gastonia officer-involved shooting

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is asking the Gastonia Police Department to be transparent as the investigation into a deadly shooting plays out.

Last Saturday night, two officers in plain clothes were in Jakob’s Food Mart when Derrick Manigault came in agitated, waving a gun, and making threatening movements, when they shot him.

However, accounts from Manigault’s wife and others tell a different story. She and the NAACP held a vigil Thursday night to push for answers.

“People need to know what’s happening, because we need to strengthen ourselves with everything that is going on outside of Gastonia,” said Sean Bates with the NAACP. ”We need to let it be known that Gastonia is a safe place for each of its citizens."

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation into the shooting.

