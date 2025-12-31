Deadly shooting under investigation near west Charlotte restaurant

CHARLOTTE — Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating a deadly shooting in west Charlotte Wednesday morning.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. near the Capitaine Bar and Grill on Rozzelles Ferry Road, according to police.

When officers arrived, they discovered a victim who had been shot multiple times and was pronounced deceased on scene.

Police cars were seen blocking off an area near the restaurant early Wednesday morning.

No further information, including the victim’s name or what led up to the violence, has been released.

