CMPD identifies woman killed in SouthPark apartment parking garage

CHARLOTTE — On Tuesday, police identified a woman shot to death Monday in a SouthPark apartment parking garage.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers were called to Hazel SouthPark apartments on Barclay Downs Drive shortly before 7 a.m. for an assault with a deadly weapon call.

They found 45-year-old Dwanneich Hammonds who was shot and MEDIC took her to a hospital where she died a short time later.

Homicide detectives responded and the investigation continues.

Residents told Channel 9 the shooting happened in the apartment’s parking garage.

There has not been any suspect information released as of Tuesday morning.

No additional details have been made available.

