Death investigation underway in Caldwell County

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a deceased individual was found inside a residence in the Dudley Shoals community.

Deputies say the discovery was made at a home along Charlie Little Road on Saturday, December 27, after the Caldwell County 911 Communications Center received a call around 3:15 p.m.

At this time, the individual has not been positively identified, and the cause of death has not yet been determined.

Detectives with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office are actively investigating and are working alongside the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Officials say the investigation remains ongoing.

