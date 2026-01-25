Death investigation underway in northeast Charlotte, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating a death in the 14000 block of Whistling Teal Drive.

Around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were notified that a woman arrived at a local hospital with life-threating injuries. She later succumbed to her injuries.

CMPD’s Public Affairs Division will release further information as it becomes available.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

WATCH: Homicide investigation underway in west Charlotte

Homicide investigation underway in west Charlotte

©2026 Cox Media Group