Police investigate homicide in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide that took place early Saturday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, CMPD officers responded to the 4300 block of Central Avenue in east Charlotte for a shots-fired call.

There, police said they found a male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

CMPD officers said Operations Command, Charlotte Fire Department, MEDIC, and Victim Services assisted.

Police asked that anyone with information call 704-432-8477 to speak with detectives.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

