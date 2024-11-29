Death investigation underway in south Charlotte: CMPD

CHARLOTTE — Police say a death investigation is underway in south Charlotte Friday evening.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers are looking into a death near South Boulevard, just north of Woodlawn Road.

CMPD first gave a notice about the investigation around 5:45 p.m. Friday. One witness told Channel 9 they spotted multiple CMPD cars at the scene.

It’s not clear if a suspect is wanted. Few other details have been released at this time.

The victim wasn’t immediately identified.

We’re working on getting more details. Check back for updates.

