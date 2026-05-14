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Debate continues over proposed York County utility rate hikes

By Tina Terry, wsoctv.com
York County could increase the water and sewer rates
York County could increase the water and sewer rates
By Tina Terry, wsoctv.com

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Council met to talk about a potential increase in water and sewer rates Tuesday night.

The county manager added a 6% rate increase for water and 10% sewer rate increase to next year’s budget last week.

READ MORE >> ‘Major capacity needs’: York County mulls increase in water, sewer rates

At first, leaders voted to drop that increase to just 3% for each, but on Tuesday night, utility staff argued the full rate increase is necessary to pay for infrastructure projects.

A second reading on the budget will take place Monday, and council could vote to once again raise those rates.

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