Debate continues over proposed York County utility rate hikes

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Council met to talk about a potential increase in water and sewer rates Tuesday night.

The county manager added a 6% rate increase for water and 10% sewer rate increase to next year’s budget last week.

At first, leaders voted to drop that increase to just 3% for each, but on Tuesday night, utility staff argued the full rate increase is necessary to pay for infrastructure projects.

A second reading on the budget will take place Monday, and council could vote to once again raise those rates.

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