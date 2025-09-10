Jail call provides insight into light rail suspect’s mindset after fatal stabbing

CHARLOTTE — A jail call has been released that provides insight into the mindset of the man charged in the death of 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska.

On Aug. 22, Decarlos Brown fatally stabbed Zarutska while on board a train that was going to the East/West Boulevard Station, according to police.

Brown, a repeat offender, is now facing both state and federal charges.

On Sept. 10, Channel 9 obtained audio recordings between Brown and his sister Tracey.

In the recordings, Tracey can be heard speaking to her brother about what occurred on Aug. 22.

Throughout the conversation, Decarlos mentions that he has “material” in his body that caused him to attack Zarutska.

“I just know it’s the material inside my body, though. They have to get removed because it’s making me a murderer,” Decarlos said during the call. “Before you charge me with murder, make sure it was actually me who did it, and it wasn’t the material.”

Decarlos also confirms he did not know the victim prior to the incident.

“I don’t even know the lady. I never said one word to the lady; that’s scary, isn’t it? Why would I stab someone for no reason?” Decarlos elaborated.

