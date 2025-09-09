Iryna Zarutska’s family seeks accountability in Charlotte light rail killing

CHARLOTTE — The family of Iryna Zarutska, a 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee, is demanding justice and public safety reform following her tragic killing on Charlotte’s Blue Line on Aug. 22.

Iryna Zarutska was killed in a violent attack while riding the Charlotte Area Transportation System Blue Line light rail, just minutes from her home.

Her family is calling for accountability and systemic change in public safety measures.

“We are heartbroken beyond words. Iryna came here to find peace and safety, and instead her life was stolen from her in the most horrific way,” said a family spokesperson.

Iryna Zarutska had built a new life in Charlotte, working full-time at a local pizzeria while attending community college to improve her English. She was deeply loved by her family and friends.

Her loved ones became alarmed when she did not arrive at her apartment at the anticipated time, and her phone’s location alerted them that she was still at the station.

#NEW: Thru an attorney the family of Iryna Zarutska is speaking out.



Upon arriving at the station, they were devastated to learn that Iryna had died at the scene.

The family is urging the public and media to respect Iryna’s dignity and their grief by not reposting or circulating the footage of her killing.

The family is demanding a full investigation into the circumstances leading up to Iryna’s death, including lapses in security protocols and failures within the public transportation system.

