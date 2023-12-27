December has been one of Charlotte’s wettest months this year

CHARLOTTE — December is officially the third-wettest month of the year in Charlotte.

Just Tuesday, nearly 2 inches of rain fell in the Queen City. It was the third rain event with an inch or more of rain this month.

We had another big rain on Tuesday with nearly 2 inches officially in Charlotte. This was the third 1" or more rain event just this month. December has been the 3rd wettest month of the year with 6.21" (that's most since August.) We've seen an astounding 8.7" since Nov. 1st. pic.twitter.com/U0V7PbLdSf — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) December 27, 2023

In the month of December, Charlotte has seen 6.21 inches of rain. It’s the highest total for any month since August.

April was the wettest month of the year with 6.53 inches of rainfall.

Since Nov. 1, records show 8.7 inches of rain has fallen. But just before, the Charlotte area was in a drought. The total for September and October totaled just 1.86 inches.

The drought reached the extreme category west of Charlotte in November. But conditions have clearly improved, and more improvement is likely headed our way in the next week.

This week’s rain guarantees the year’s totals will have a surplus of a few inches. The yearly rain total will be over 46 inches, which is about 1.5 inches more than last year.

