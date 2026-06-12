Dedicated couple makes a difference at Indian Trail waterfowl rescue

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. — Stepping into Carolina Waterfowl Rescue in Indian Trail is like stepping into another world.

“It can get really loud in here sometimes too, let me tell you,” Martha O’Tuel told Channel 9’s Elsa Gillis. “There’s Canada geese, there’s swans, pekins, mallards, chickens. We’ve got donkeys.”

The wildlife rescue and animal sanctuary takes in 5,000 to 7,000 animal patients each year. Nearly 500 volunteers, like Martha and Johnny O’Tuel, help to care for them.

It’s clear Martha loves every one of them.

“It just makes me feel so good,” she said. “I know that I’m truly making a difference here.”

She volunteers at the rescue at least twice a week, and loves it so much that she recruited, Johnny O’Tuel, her husband of 44 years, to come along with her.

“One of those ‘voluntold’ things, but that’s good,” Johnny said. “I love it. It’s so nice here.”

The rescue relies on volunteers like the O’Tuels to survive — as do the animals. Some now live there permanently, but others will eventually be released back into the wild.

“I feel like I have a purpose,” Martha said. “I feel like this is where I’m supposed to be, and I will be here as long as I’m able.”

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