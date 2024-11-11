Defense, Hubbard show out in Panthers’ OT win over Giants

MUNICH — Carolina Panthers Quarterback Bryce Young is on a roll, leading the team to back-to-back wins for the first time in his career.

The Panthers beat the New York Giants with an overtime field goal as the teams played an early Sunday game in Munich, Germany.

In his first game since getting a new contract, running back Chuba Hubbard continued to run with purpose, averaging 5.5 yard per carry and finishing the day with 153 yards.

>>Channel 9′s Phil Orban breaks down the effort from the defense and how the Panthers earned the overseas victory, in the video at the top of this page.

