Forecasts

FORECAST: Cold front could increase rain chances through the week

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • We are tracking an increase in rain chances for the Charlotte area starting tomorrow.
  • A system in the Southern Plains will try to spread a few showers our way by late afternoon tomorrow.
  • The best rain chances will be in south Charlotte neighborhoods and our southern counties.
  • A cold front will then keep the rain chances up Thursday through Friday.
  • There won’t be any major rainmakers, but the weather will be rather sloppy for sure.
  • It is possible that this system could hang over the Carolinas and hamper Mother’s Day plans.

