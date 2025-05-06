FORECAST: Cold front could increase rain chances through the week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- We are tracking an increase in rain chances for the Charlotte area starting tomorrow.
- A system in the Southern Plains will try to spread a few showers our way by late afternoon tomorrow.
- The best rain chances will be in south Charlotte neighborhoods and our southern counties.
- A cold front will then keep the rain chances up Thursday through Friday.
- There won’t be any major rainmakers, but the weather will be rather sloppy for sure.
- It is possible that this system could hang over the Carolinas and hamper Mother’s Day plans.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group