FORECAST: Cold front could increase rain chances through the week

We are tracking an increase in rain chances for the Charlotte area starting tomorrow.

A system in the Southern Plains will try to spread a few showers our way by late afternoon tomorrow.

The best rain chances will be in south Charlotte neighborhoods and our southern counties.

A cold front will then keep the rain chances up Thursday through Friday.

There won’t be any major rainmakers, but the weather will be rather sloppy for sure.

It is possible that this system could hang over the Carolinas and hamper Mother’s Day plans.

