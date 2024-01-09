Delays, cancellations expected at Charlotte Douglas Airport due to severe weather

CHARLOTTE — Severe weather is expected to cause flight delays, as well as cancellations at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

According to FlightAware, 94 flights have been delayed and 22 have been cancellations as of 10 a.m.

A powerful storm system is expected to move into our area Tuesday afternoon, bringing heavy rainfall that could add up to 3 inches.

Storms are expected to hit the area closer to 1 p.m. If that is the case, it should be moving out of Charlotte by 5 p.m.

Higher wind gusts are expected to occur in the mountains. The 20 to 30 mph winds will likely lead to power outages and downed trees.

There’s also a tornado risk for the afternoon from Charlotte to the eastern part of the region.

VIDEO: Schools adjust schedules for Tuesday ahead of severe weather

Schools adjust schedules for Tuesday ahead of severe weather





















©2024 Cox Media Group