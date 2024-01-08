Schools adjust schedules for Tuesday ahead of severe weather

CHARLOTTE — Schools across North Carolina and South Carolina are adjusting their plans ahead of severe weather that’s expected to roll in on Tuesday.
The Severe Weather Center 9 team is tracking a strong line of storms that could bring high winds, heavy rain, and the threat of tornadoes. It’s expected to start Tuesday morning and last through most of the day. Keep updated with weather threats at this link.
In response to the wind and tornado threats, school districts in the Charlotte area have announced cancellations or plans to use remote learning instead.
The following districts are affected:
Anson County: CLOSED
Burke County: Remote Learning Day
Cabarrus County: CLOSED
Catawba Country: Remote Learning Day
Chester County: Remote Learning Day
Chesterfield County: Remote Learning Day
Clover School District: CLOSED
Fort Mill Schools: Remote Learning Day
This list will be updated as more school districts announce their plans. Check back for updates.
You can also follow the Channel 9 Weather Closures page for additional information.
(WATCH: Monday afternoon forecast update with Meteorologist Joe Puma)
©2024 Cox Media Group