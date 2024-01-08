Schools adjust schedules for Tuesday ahead of severe weather

CHARLOTTE — Schools across North Carolina and South Carolina are adjusting their plans ahead of severe weather that’s expected to roll in on Tuesday.

The Severe Weather Center 9 team is tracking a strong line of storms that could bring high winds, heavy rain, and the threat of tornadoes. It’s expected to start Tuesday morning and last through most of the day. Keep updated with weather threats at this link.

In response to the wind and tornado threats, school districts in the Charlotte area have announced cancellations or plans to use remote learning instead.

The following districts are affected:

Anson County: CLOSED

Burke County: Remote Learning Day

Cabarrus County: CLOSED

Catawba Country: Remote Learning Day

Chester County: Remote Learning Day

Chesterfield County: Remote Learning Day

Clover School District: CLOSED

Fort Mill Schools: Remote Learning Day

This list will be updated as more school districts announce their plans. Check back for updates.

You can also follow the Channel 9 Weather Closures page for additional information.

(WATCH: Monday afternoon forecast update with Meteorologist Joe Puma)

Monday afternoon forecast update with Meteorologist Joe Puma













©2024 Cox Media Group