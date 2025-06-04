Local

Delays could add $7M to new Iredell County high school project

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education Chair Doug Knight listens during a meeting in Troutman on Monday.
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Delays are expected in the building of athletic fields at a new high school under construction in Iredell County.

It has the possibility to add another $7 million to the price tag, according to the Statesville Record and Landmark.

ALSO READ: DOT project brings improvements to several Union County roads

The Iredell-Statesville Schools Chief Operations Officer shared those new estimates during a school board meeting Monday night.

Weathers Creek High School’s construction was broken into two phases: the campus itself and the athletic fields.

VIDEO: DOT project brings improvements to several Union County roads

DOT project brings improvements to several Union County roads

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Click to Enter!

Most Read