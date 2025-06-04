Delays could add $7M to new Iredell County high school project

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Delays are expected in the building of athletic fields at a new high school under construction in Iredell County.
It has the possibility to add another $7 million to the price tag, according to the Statesville Record and Landmark.
The Iredell-Statesville Schools Chief Operations Officer shared those new estimates during a school board meeting Monday night.
Weathers Creek High School’s construction was broken into two phases: the campus itself and the athletic fields.
