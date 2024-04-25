Delays expected on Highway 74 in Union County due to water main repairs

WESLEY CHAPEL, N.C. — Crews are making repairs after a water main broke on Highway 74 in Union County on Thursday.

The incident occurred near the Lowe’s on Wesley Chapel Road.

Spectrum workers struck the water main while installing fiber optic cables under the road.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom observed backups for miles as crews worked to rebuild.

It is unclear how long the repairs will take.

Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route.

