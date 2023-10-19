Delta Airlines backtracks on changes to loyalty program

CHARLOTTE — Delta Airlines is backtracking on some changes the company recently made to its SkyMiles Loyalty Program for frequent flyers.

The airline received backlash when it announced it would limit lounge access for cardholders and make it more expensive to reach elite levels.

Now, the carrier is lowering the spending threshold for frequent flyers to hit certain reward levels.

However, the new requirement will still favor big spenders over customers who take the most flights.

These changes are set to start in 2025.

VIDEO: Photo of Delta Airlines attendant comforting woman on flight out of CLT goes viral

Photo of Delta Airlines attendant comforting woman on flight out of CLT goes viral

©2023 Cox Media Group