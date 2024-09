CHARLOTTE — Delta passengers will have a new place to kick back and relax before their flight.

Charlotte Douglas International Airport says Delta plans to debut a 15,000-square-foot sky club in the newly expanded Concourse A.

This is also where Delta’s seven flights out of Charlotte will be located.

An official open date has not been released yet.

