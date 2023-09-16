Democrat faces incumbent for historically Republican District 6 seat

CHARLOTTE — The city’s Democratic primary has passed, with a record-low turnout; but another upcoming district race could be a toss-up.

It’s the race for District 6.

Located in south Charlotte -- the race features incumbent Tariq Bokhari running for reelection and facing off against Stephanie Hand.

No Democrat has won the District 6 seat, but last year Hand was 357 votes from changing that.

“I think you either love some of the things I’ve done, maybe you don’t, or you recognize that balance is important,” Bokhari said.

“If you have values that you believe that you can contribute to the great city or cause or situation then you have to throw your name in the hat to complete the task in which you know that you’ve been called to,” Hand said.

