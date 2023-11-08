Democrats hold lead in Charlotte mayor, city council seats

CHARLOTTE — Election Day votes are coming into the newsroom with 32% of precincts reporting.

Democratic Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles has a sizable lead over her two opponents. She has 76% of the votes.

In the Charlotte City Council at-large seats, Dimple Ajmera, Victoria Watlington, James Mitchell, and LaWana Mayfield are ahead of the other candidates.

In District 3, Tiawana Brown holds a strong lead against James Bowers..

In the highly contested District 6 race, Democrat Stephanie Hand has 7,397 votes, or 52%, compared to Republican Tariq Scott Bokhari who has 6,815 votes, or 48%.

