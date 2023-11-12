The Department of Education to start program to monitor student loan repayment process

CHARLOTTE — The Department of Education said it will use so-called “secret shoppers” to help monitor the student loan repayment process.

The department said its employees will go through the student loan process as if they are borrowers in order to detect errors.

Employees will also listen in on phone calls between borrowers and customer service representatives and score their performance.

The program comes as payments for millions of borrowers restarted last month following a pause due to the pandemic.

