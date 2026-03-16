LaMelo Ball deposition set in lawsuit over foot injury incident

CHARLOTTE — There’s a deposition in a lawsuit against Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball.

A family sued Ball two years ago claiming he ran over their kid’s foot while leaving the Spectrum Center.

A deposition is usually a private session to gather testimony for a case. The trial is set to begin on June 15.

In court filings, the family in that case claims the Hornets talked to Ball multiple times about his driving habits.

Channel 9 has asked the team to confirm that.

Last month, Channel 9 was first on the scene when Ball was involved in a crash in Uptown Charlotte near Trade and Tryon streets.

Police did not charge anyone.

VIDEO: Hornets’ LaMelo Ball crashes custom Hummer in Uptown

Hornets’ LaMelo Ball crashes custom Hummer in Uptown

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