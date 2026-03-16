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LaMelo Ball deposition set in lawsuit over foot injury incident

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
LaMelo Ball Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) adjusts his arm band during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jim Dedmon) (Jim Dedmon/AP)
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — There’s a deposition in a lawsuit against Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball.

A family sued Ball two years ago claiming he ran over their kid’s foot while leaving the Spectrum Center.

READ MORE: Family says Hornets star LaMelo Ball drove over her son’s foot, sues player and team

A deposition is usually a private session to gather testimony for a case. The trial is set to begin on June 15.

In court filings, the family in that case claims the Hornets talked to Ball multiple times about his driving habits.

Channel 9 has asked the team to confirm that.

Last month, Channel 9 was first on the scene when Ball was involved in a crash in Uptown Charlotte near Trade and Tryon streets.

Police did not charge anyone.

VIDEO: Hornets’ LaMelo Ball crashes custom Hummer in Uptown

Hornets’ LaMelo Ball crashes custom Hummer in Uptown

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