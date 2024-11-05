Deputies: 24-year-old woman reported missing in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 24-year-old woman who has been reported missing.

Deputies said Lauren Hunt Bliss was last seen by relatives on October 12.

However, a friend of Bliss’s said she saw her on the night of October 31 at the Quik Trip on Brookshire Boulevard in Charlotte.

She was officially reported missing on November 1.

Bliss is described as 5 feet 3 inches and weighs around 150 pounds. She has blond hair and hazel eyes, according to deputies.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050.

VIDEO: $25K reward offered in missing Madalina Cojocari case

$25K reward offered in missing Madalina Cojocari case





©2024 Cox Media Group