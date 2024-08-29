$25K reward offered in missing Madalina Cojocari case

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Officials in North Carolina are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the disappearance of Madalina Cojocari, Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Thursday.

The girl, who was 11 years old at the time, was last seen publicly on Nov. 21, 2022, getting off her school bus at her home on Victoria Bay Drive in Cornelius.

She was reported missing on Dec. 15, 2022.

Her mother and stepfather have since been convicted of failing to report her missing.

Anyone having information concerning this case should contact the Cornelius Police Department at 704-892-1363 or the State Bureau of Investigation at 919-662-4500.

