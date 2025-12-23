Deputies arrest suspect in multi-state identity theft scheme

ROCKINGHAM, N.C. — Sheriff Mark Gulledge announced the arrest of Juan Deara-Hernandez for identity theft on Dec. 23, following an investigation that began on Nov. 17.

The investigation started when a victim noticed his identification was being used at an address in east Rockingham.

This prompted further investigation, which revealed that the victim’s information was misused in multiple locations, including Tennessee.

During the investigation, it was found that the suspect claimed to be the victim, but it was determined that Deara-Hernandez, a 45-year-old Mexican citizen, was residing in East Rockingham.

He was using the victim’s name, date of birth, and social security number for employment purposes.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Financial Crimes Unit applied for and was granted a search warrant for employment records, confirming that Deara-Hernandez had been illegally utilizing the victim’s identity.

After verification of these details, federal authorities were contacted, leading to the issuance of a detainer by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Deara-Hernandez was arrested and placed in the Richmond County Jail with a $10,000 secured bond.

The Sheriff’s Office clarified that bond amounts are determined by a judicial official, not the agency itself.

