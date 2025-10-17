Deputies find meth, machete in backpack man asked them to hold at courthouse

MONROE, N.C. — A Matthews man is facing new charges after deputies say he asked them to hold his backpack at the Union County Courthouse, a bag that was later found to contain meth, drug paraphernalia, a machete, and a hatchet.

Deputies told Johnny Johnson, 30, of Matthews, to return his back to his vehicle or home, but he threw it in the bushes.

Johnny Johnson

He then re-entered the building. Johnson was subsequently arrested on outstanding warrants for violating a domestic violence protection order. The abandoned backpack drew the attention of deputies, who conducted a follow-up investigation.

“Keep in mind that this is the same bag Johnson had asked our deputies to hold a short time before his arrest,” the sheriff’s office stated.

Inside the bag, deputies found approximately 26 grams of methamphetamine, assorted drug paraphernalia, a machete, and a hatchet.

In addition to his existing charges, Johnson now faces felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a weapon on court/state property, and carrying a concealed weapon.

He remains in custody under a $25,000 secured bond.

Johnson’s backpack is now stored securely in evidence where it will remain until this case is resolved.

The sheriff’s office reminded the public, “The hardworking men and women of the UCSO always seek to serve and protect, but please don’t ask us to hold onto your drugs.”

