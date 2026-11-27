IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A registered sex offender was found hiding under a bed in an Iredell County apartment before a struggle with deputies who were trying to arrest him, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were attempting to locate 25-year-old Christopher Isacc Stuckey, who was listed as homeless on the sex offender registry.

During the investigation, Detective Sanford with the sheriff’s office’s Sex Offender Compliance Unit discovered Stuckey had been living with 33-year-old Christopher Eric Borgstrom, who allegedly helped him avoid law enforcement.

Deputies find sex offender hiding under bed before struggle, sheriff says From left: Christopher Eric Borgstrom, Christopher Isaac Stuckey (ICSO)

On Nov. 21, deputies attempted to arrest Stuckey, but he evaded arrest with Borgstrom’s alleged assistance. Borgstrom was subsequently arrested and charged.

The following day, deputies with the Warrant Squad went to an apartment on Town Square Circle, where they believed Stuckey was hiding.

According to the sheriff’s office, Borgstrom, who had been released on bond the previous day, answered the door and confirmed Stuckey was inside.

Deputies found Stuckey hiding under a bed in a bedroom.

When deputies attempted to arrest him, Stuckey allegedly became combative, kicking a deputy in the face and repeatedly grabbing at the deputy’s duty belt, including his radio and gun, the sheriff said.

The sheriff’s office said Stuckey also damaged law enforcement equipment during the struggle.

A second deputy entered the apartment to assist. Deputies eventually restrained Stuckey and took him into custody.

Stuckey was transported to the Iredell County Detention Center, where he was served with outstanding warrants and additional charges related to his arrest.

Stuckey faces the following charges:

Two felony counts of failure to report a new address as a registered sex offender

Felony conspiracy

Two felony counts of sex offender residence violation

Felony assault inflicting physical injury on a law enforcement officer

Felony sex offender/child premises violation

Misdemeanor injury to personal property

Two misdemeanor counts of resisting a public officer

Investigators also determined Stuckey had been living within 1,000 feet of a school or daycare facility, violating sex offender residency restrictions.

Borgstrom faces the following charges:

Felony failure to report sex offender noncompliance

Felony conspiracy

Borgstrom was issued a $7,500 secured bond, which he posted to secure his release.

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