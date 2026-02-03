Deputies follow tracks on snow-covered road to nab suspected burglar, accomplice

Deputies followed a vehicle’s tracks through snow-covered roads to find and arrest two people involved in a business break-in last weekend, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office stated.

A burglar alarm was set off at about 3:40 a.m. Sunday at a business on Sharon School Road so deputies were called out there.

There were signs of forced entry, including a broken window. A safe appeared to have been damaged with about $1,800 missing from it, along with some merchandise.

Sgt. N. Hodges and his K-9 partner, Levi, followed the suspected burglar’s tracks toward Goble Road but it appeared he was met there by a vehicle, which drove off.

There wasn’t much traffic on the snowy roads, and the K-9 team saw the tracks ended at a home on Arborgate Loop.

A search warrant was executed at the residence, resulting in the recovery of stolen property.

Arthur Lee Oxendale, 53, broke into the business and stole cash and merchandise, while Jana Lynn Parsons, 51, picked him up from the scene, deputies said.

Both were arrested and taken to the Iredell County Detention Center.

Oxendale faces multiple felony charges and is being held without bond, while Parsons was charged with felony conspiracy and issued a $10,000 secured bond.

