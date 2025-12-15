Deputies hand-deliver recovered stolen mail in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies in Chesterfield County are hand-delivering stolen mail they have found.

In October, thieves targeted mailboxes in Pageland.

According to deputies, the incidents are still occurring.

They are asking anyone who notices suspicious cars at night to take note of their make, model, and color.

Residents are then asked to report those vehicles to the sheriff’s office, as well as the post office.

VIDEO: Over 74,000 pieces of mail delayed at Charlotte-area USPS centers

