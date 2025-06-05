Deputies have people of interest in shooting death of Hamlet man

HAMLET, N.C. — Richmond County deputies said they have identified people of interest in a deadly shooting that happened around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in Hamlet this week. The sheriff’s office did not release the names.

Deputies responded to a home on Rose Street and found 43-year-old Eddie “Tank” Thomas Jr., of Hamlet, dead from a gunshot wound. He didn’t live at the house.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

VIDEO: Gov. Stein unveils $10B Amazon tech campus in Richmond County