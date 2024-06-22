Deputies investigating after body found floating in lake

NEBO, N.C. — The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found floating in a lake Friday night.

The incident occurred just before 8:15 p.m. at Lake James State Park.

Park visitors told deputies that they found a person floating in the water. They noticed that the person wasn’t breathing, so they called for help.

Several agencies responded to the scene.

The victim was later identified as Presley Junior Jaynes, according to police.

However, the incident remains under investigation.

