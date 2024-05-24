Body of a missing 21-year-old Charlotte man found; case ruled homicide

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed officers found the body of missing 21-year-old Sam Haugh, and they’ve ruled his death a homicide.

On May 5, Haugh’s family reported him missing and on the same day, CMPD found his boyfriend, Michael Olarte, 32, who died by suicide.

CMPD said it determined Olarte killed Haugh and hid his body before killing himself.

Officers found Haugh’s body on May 21 off River Circle near Mountain Island Lake.

The N.C. Medical Examiner’s Office determined on Friday Haugh died from a gunshot wound.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

No additional details have been made available.

